Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Franchise Reportedly Could Look 'Very Different' Next Season

St. Louis is potentially headed for a massive restructuring

Nate Hagerty

Sep 30, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; (L-R) St. Louis Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Sr president Bill DeWitt III designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and manager Oliver Marmol (37) pose for photo during a ceremony to celebrate Albert Pujols 700th career home run before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; (L-R) St. Louis Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Sr president Bill DeWitt III designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and manager Oliver Marmol (37) pose for photo during a ceremony to celebrate Albert Pujols 700th career home run before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals is one of the most respected franchises in baseball but over the last two seasons, the club has taken a few steps backward.

Last year's 71-91 record season was the club's worst in 33 years and the hope was that 2024 would be much different. However, fans' attendance has reached an all-time low and St. Louis is no longer considered a top contender.

It's been a long time since Cardinals fans have endured such a long stint of failure from their beloved franchise but that could soon change.

"If the Cardinals miss the playoffs again -- or even finish last again -- this franchise could look very, very different, very, very soon," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote Wednesday when listing off teams who face the biggest questions this offseason if they don't make the postseason.

The Cardinals are currently in third-place in the National League Central and sit 12 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers and six games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third NL Wild Card spot.

With St. Louis losing crucial games and having only 37 games left to play this season, it's looking like the Cardinals will be watching the playoffs from their living room couches this year.

There's a lot at stake this winter. Five-time Silver Slugger Paul Goldschmidt becomes a free agent, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn have club options that haven't been claimed yet and St. Louis manager Oli Marmol is on the hot seat to be replaced as manager -- possibly by one of the greatest Cardinals players of all-time.

Hopefully, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. will be a man of his word and make necessary changes to the organization if St. Louis fails to turn things around to close out the season.

More MLB: Cardinals Have Chance To Claim NL Central Rival Hurler With Solid Track Record

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News