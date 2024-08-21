Cardinals Franchise Reportedly Could Look 'Very Different' Next Season
The St. Louis Cardinals is one of the most respected franchises in baseball but over the last two seasons, the club has taken a few steps backward.
Last year's 71-91 record season was the club's worst in 33 years and the hope was that 2024 would be much different. However, fans' attendance has reached an all-time low and St. Louis is no longer considered a top contender.
It's been a long time since Cardinals fans have endured such a long stint of failure from their beloved franchise but that could soon change.
"If the Cardinals miss the playoffs again -- or even finish last again -- this franchise could look very, very different, very, very soon," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote Wednesday when listing off teams who face the biggest questions this offseason if they don't make the postseason.
The Cardinals are currently in third-place in the National League Central and sit 12 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers and six games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third NL Wild Card spot.
With St. Louis losing crucial games and having only 37 games left to play this season, it's looking like the Cardinals will be watching the playoffs from their living room couches this year.
There's a lot at stake this winter. Five-time Silver Slugger Paul Goldschmidt becomes a free agent, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn have club options that haven't been claimed yet and St. Louis manager Oli Marmol is on the hot seat to be replaced as manager -- possibly by one of the greatest Cardinals players of all-time.
Hopefully, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. will be a man of his word and make necessary changes to the organization if St. Louis fails to turn things around to close out the season.
