Cardinals Linked To Red Sox Slugger In Potential Deadline Reunion Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals have yet to announce any trade deadline plans but it looks more like the club will be buyers as we inch closer to July 30.
The biggest area of the roster that needs bolstering is the veteran-laden rotation. However, the Cardinals could also add depth to the underperforming outfield.
One possible rental option to help solve St. Louis' outfield woes could be a former Cardinals slugger having one of the best seasons of his career.
"Maybe they (Cardinals) bring Tyler O'Neill back from Boston (Red Sox) for a few months," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Sunday when discussing St. Louis' outfield struggles and who they could look to trade for this summer to help improve their situation.
O'Neill is batting .262 with 24 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 26 RBIs and a .896 OPS in 54 games played for the Red Sox this season.
The 29-year-old has rejuvenated his career with Boston after being traded by the Cardinals this past winter in exchange for right-handed pitchers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos.
The two-time Gold Glove winner batted .231 with 23 extra-base hits including nine home runs, 21 RBIs and a .715 OPS in 72 games played for the Cardinals in 2023.
The 2024 season isn't even halfway over yet and O'Neill already has more home runs, extra-base hits and RBIs than he did all last year. With the former Cardinals slugger hitting so well, it would be rational for St. Louis to want him back.
Luckily, O'Neill is an impending free agent and if the Cardinals could find a way to entice Boston with a trade this summer -- a reunion could be possible.
It might be tough to convince the Red Sox to trade him back but with O'Neill being a free agent after this season, Boston might be willing to see what they can get for him while he's at the top of his game.
If the Cardinals want to significantly improve their outfield this summer, trading for O'Neill might just be a move worth pursuing.
