Cardinals Linked To Resurgent Hurler As Possible Major Deadline Upgrade
The St. Louis Cardinals have completely turned things around over the last month.
At one point it seemed like a guarantee that the Cardinals would be sellers for the second straight season but now that doesn't seem like it will be the case. St. Louis has dug itself out of a massive hole and currently holds the second National League Wild Card spot with a 35-35 record.
The Cardinals have started to look like the team many hoped they would be and it seems like they actually could buy this summer and look to add pitching. The Athletic's Jim Bowden compiled a list of five trades he would like to see this summer and linked Chicago White Sox starter Erick Fedde to the club for pitchers Cooper Hjerpe and Gordon Graceffo.
"The Cardinals seem committed to being buyers, not sellers at the trade deadline and their front office is focused on adding another veteran starter," Bowden said. "Erick Fedde fits what they're looking for as another pitcher to put behind Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson, Miles Mikolas, and Lance Lynn in the rotation.
"The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the White Sox in the offseason after pitching in South Korea last year. He was drafted in the first round by the (Washington Nationals) in 2014 but hadn't lived up to expectations until this year when he's gone 5-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 15 starts with 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings. The Cardinals are 35-35, which is currently good enough for the NL's second Wild Card spot."
Fedde has been mentioned as a possible option for the Cardinals on multiple occasions so far this season and it isn't hard to see why. He has been one of the better pitchers in the American League this season and also is under contract in 2025. Why not attempt to make a deal?
