Cardinals Linked To Possibly Available All-Star To Add Rotation Firepower
The St. Louis Cardinal at one point seemed destined for a last-place finish this season but things seem to have changed.
St. Louis has won six of its last 10 games and now is in second place in the National League Central with a 34-34 record. While the hope obviously is that the Cardinals can do better than .500, there aren't many teams in the National League with a better record right now and St. Louis actually currently owns one of the Wild Card spots.
The Cardinals have a real shot at earning a postseason spot if they can keep up their recent level of play but adding to the starting rotation around the trade deadline should be considered a priority.
One player who was floated by The Athletic's Jim Bowden as a possible option is Oakland Athletics All-Star Paul Blackburn.
"Position targets: Proven starting pitcher," Bowden said. "SP: Erick Fedde, Trevor Williams (Injured List), Paul Blackburn (Injured List), (and) Tyler Anderson. I think the Cardinals should be selling at the deadline, highlighted by impact closer Ryan Helsley, starting pitchers Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and whatever outfielders other teams want.
"However, they are focused on making the playoffs this year and have identified an affordable veteran starting pitcher as their biggest need."
Blackburn certainly fits this description. The eight-year big league veteran has made just eight starts this season so far but has a respectable 4.11 ERA to go along with a 36-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 innings pitched.
He was an All-Star in 2022 and could go a long way in helping the back of the Cardinals' rotation without breaking the bank.
