Cardinals Looking To Improve This Area At Deadline According To Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to look slightly different when the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes on July 30th.
It's clear that the Cardinals will end up adding to the roster at this summer's trade deadline and St. Louis already knows what area of the club it is looking to improve.
The Cardinals -- like a handful of other teams -- reportedly are looking to add to the starting rotation, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Can you spare a starter? The Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, and (Atlanta Braves) are all seeking at least one more starter for the stretch run," Nightengale said.
Luckily for St. Louis, there has been a handful of players already mentioned as possible trade candidates. It is expected to be a pretty active trade deadline and a few players who have been mentioned as trade options are Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, Miami Marlins hurler Jesús Luzardo, and New York Mets All-Star Luis Severino among others.
It's clear that there will be options out there for the Cardinals if they truly do want to add. There was a time when it looked like the Cardinals were going to be sellers for the second straight season but that isn't the case any longer.
St. Louis has completely turned things around and has been one of the best teams in baseball over the last six weeks. Now, the Cardinals just need to add one more starter to help down the stretch.
More MLB: Superstar Slugger Could Be High-Reward Trade Deadline Option For Cardinals