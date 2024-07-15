Superstar Slugger Could Be High-Reward Trade Deadline Option For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't looked as expected in the outfield.
St. Louis entered the 2024 season with the outfield seeming like a strength. The Cardinals looked like they had a logjam and traded Tyler O'Neill away ahead of the season. St. Louis had some tough decisions to make entering the season but the decisions got taken out of its hands as injuries started to pile up.
The Cardinals haven't had their expected starting outfield together for a single game yet this season and have made due. One bright spot has been the performance of young center fielder Michael Siani. He has been tremendous defensively so far after taking on a larger role than expected.
St. Louis has turned things around of late and is looking like a real contenders in the National League. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, there sure will be plenty of speculation on who could make sense for the Cardinals in a possible trade.
At this point, the Cardinals could use some more pop in the middle of the lineup and another starting pitcher. Some intriguing players have been mentioned as trade candidates and one who could be a high-reward option for St. Louis would be Chicago White Sox superstar slugger Luis Robert Jr.
Injuries have shown that the Cardinals could use another boost in the outfield despite the expectation that they had a logjam. Robert would be a great option to add and is just 26 years old and is on an affordable contract through 2027.
He launched 38 home runs and drove in 80 runs last season in 145 games to go along with 36 doubles and 20 stolen bases. Robert will be one of the best offensive players possibly available on the open market and the New York Post's Jon Heyman even predicted that he has a 50 percent chance of being moved.
"Though the Sox have three more years of control at a reasonable rate, it’s looking possible," Heyman said. "Even money (50 percent)."
Robert would be a great player to build around and could help take the Cardinals to another level.
