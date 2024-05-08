Cardinals Could Sign Ex-Phillies Slugger For Depth After Latest Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals can’t seem to catch a break this season.
St. Louis entered the 2024 campaign with high expectations despite a down year in 2023. The biggest reason for hope is the fact that the team’s biggest struggles were in the rotation last season and St. Louis addressed the concerns by signing Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson.
All three have been solid so far this season but the Cardinals still have struggled. The biggest reason why for the team’s tough start to the campaign has been the offense. St. Louis’ offense has been uncharacteristically bad to begin the season.
Although St. Louis has struggled, there have been some bright spots. All-Star catcher Willson Contreras arguably has been the team’s best hitter but the club now will miss him for the foreseeable future after suffering a fractured arm on Tuesday.
Iván Aaron Herrera and Pedro Armando Pagés will the majority of the time at catcher with Contreras out but it wouldn’t hurt to add more veteran depth at the minor league level.
One player who could make some sense is eight-year veteran backstop Jorge Alfaro. He currently is a free agent and spent time with the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies last season. He began his big league career with the Philadelphia Phillies and also has spent time with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres throughout his career.
St. Louis certainly is in a tough spot, but Alfaro could be someone the club could bring in on a minor league deal who has spent a lot of time at the big league level. Why not give him a chance?
