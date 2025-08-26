Cardinals Make History Vs. Diamondback, But Not In A Good Way
The St. Louis Cardinals came out on top on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but there also was a bit of negative history made at Busch Stadium.
Throughout the season so far, one of the biggest talking points when it has come to the Cardinals has been a lack of attendance at home. This conversation has been going on over the last few years in general. The Cardinals are in their third straight season of potentially missing the playoffs. The Cardinals won 93 games in 2022 and since then things haven't been the same.
St. Louis finished in last place in 2023. Last year was a bit better with the Cardinals finishing just above .500, but the club missed the playoffs. This year seems to be on a similar track. There has been an outcry among fans for the team's spending habits and decisions with the roster overall. We've seen an attendance drop over the last few years and it culminated in the lowest-attended game in Busch Stadium on Monday night, not including COVID, per The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"Tonight's official attendance at Busch Stadium: 17,675," Woo said. "That is the lowest single-game (non-COVID restriction) attendance in the history of Busch Stadium III."
How can the Cardinals fix the attendance issue?
You can see a video of the shockingly-empty crowd below.
The attendance has been a topic discussed all season. It was shared last week that the Cardinals are pace for their lowest overall attendance number since 1995. Seeing these numbers, it brings back a comment made by Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III.
"The thing I chuckle about is when I see comments (like) we gotta not show up to send a message that this (here, he laughs) isn't acceptable to the owners," DeWitt said among other comments. "I find that somewhat illogical reasoning because we turn this revenue machine into a payroll machine."
Clearly, the Cardinals' fans have been at least misjudged when it comes to attendance. The fans have sent a loud and clear message throughout the season and there's no sign of a turning point, at least right now.