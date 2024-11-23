Cardinals-Mariners $260M Blockbuster Deal Could Transform St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals likely would prefer to be in a different position right now.
The offseason is a fun time for contenders as they have a chance to take a look at different superstars and possibly add just by offering cash. You don’t necessarily need to pull trades to make big improvements, although some teams do.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals have made it known that they plan to cut salaries with an eye toward the future. The Cardinals are going to make changes with the expectation being that the team will part ways with expensive veterans to restock the farm system.
Star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been someone consistently discussed. He has three years left on a $260 million deal and a contender looking for an offensive upgrade surely will take a chance on him.
TheScore’s Bryan Mcwilliam and Josh Goldberg suggeseted the Seattle Mariners as a possible fit.
“The Mariners are frequently hesitant to take on big salary commitments, but Arenado should be firmly on their radar,” Mcwilliam and Goldberg said. “Seattle struggled to replace the production at third base after trading Eugenio Suárez to the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of last season. Mariners third basemen were middle of the pack in wRC+ and finished 21st in home runs.
“Seattle is currently projected to open next season with Josh Rojas manning third base. Rojas is better served as a utility player, with his defensive versatility being more valuable at different positions. The Mariners are under enormous pressure to put a disappointing 2024 campaign in the rearview mirror and return to postseason play. T-Mobile Park isn't an ideal offensive environment for any hitter, but adding Arenado to the lineup would provide another capable bat to complement Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, and Randy Arozarena in the lineup.
Seattle would be an interesting trade partner. The Mariners have a surplus of intriguing, young pitching that St. Louis needs. If the Cardinals were to pull off a deal with Seattle and land a hurler like George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, or Bryce Miller, that could help transform the rotation for years to come.
More MLB: Cardinals Seven-Time All-Star Surprisingly Linked To Red Sox