Cardinals Seven-Time All-Star Surprisingly Linked To Red Sox
The St. Louis Cardinals already have announced a big change to the infield.
Paul Goldschmidt has been the team's starting first baseman for the last six seasons but the team already announced that fellow All-Star slugger Willson Contreras will be taking over the job. Goldschmidt is a free agent and sadly will end up playing elsewhere in 2025.
It's unclear where he will go as there hasn't been too much speculation yet as big-name free agents like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes have gotten most of the attention. He will help a team in 2025, though and BVM Sports' Cody Klug suggested the Boston Red Sox as a fit.
"The Red Sox were solid at the plate in 2024, ranking in the top 10 in the majors in home runs, average and OPS," Klug said. "However, adding another slugger this offseason will likely be a priority as Boston looks to catch the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in the AL East. That will be especially true if the club loses outfielder Tyler O’Neill in free agency who hit 31 home runs this past season.
"The Red Sox will still have two of their top hitters, Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran, in 2025 and have received decent production at first base from left-handed hitting first baseman Triston Casas when he has been in the lineup. Still, Goldschmidt could slot in as a valuable option from the right side of the plate for Boston’s lineup whether that be at first base or as the team’s designated hitter."
A move would be somewhat surprising with Casas at first base for the club, but Boston already has had success with one former Cardinal in O'Neill, so why not add another?
