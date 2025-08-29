Could Cardinals Pursue Reunion With $35 Million Pitcher In Free Agency?
Major League Baseball had one of the more exciting years in recent memory over the last calendar year. Free agency was very exciting during last offseason, headlined by the massive Juan Soto sweepstakes. There were also massive trades made in the winter months.
But the upcoming offseason could be as exciting as ever, especially if a lot of the top potential free agents opt out of their current contract.
MLB's Mark Feinsand recently suggested that Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty would opt out of his contract at the end of the year. If he lands in free agency, there's a chance he could pursue a three or four-year contract.
Cardinals could reunite with Jack Flaherty in free agency
"Flaherty signed a two-year, $35 million deal with the Tigers in February, paying him a $5 million signing bonus and $20 million salary in 2025," Feinsand wrote. "He reached the requisite 15-start plateau to double his 2026 salary from $10 million to $20 million, though he can opt out of the deal after the season to give free agency another try. Flaherty is 7-13 with a 4.87 ERA in 26 starts this season, so the way he finishes the year will influence his contractual decision."
If Flaherty lands in free agency, the St. Louis Cardinals could look to reunite with their former star pitcher to help boost their roster going forward.
St. Louis is undergoing a bit of a rebuild right now, but that doesn't mean they won't be aggressive in free agency.
St. Louis needs to add a pitcher to its roster. With Erick Fedde gone and Miles Mikolas soon to follow suit, the Cardinals are down a few pitchers. There are some top talents in the farm system like Quinn Mathews and Tink Hence who could be up in the big leagues by next season, but adding one veteran pitcher on a two or three-year contract wouldn't be a bad idea.
The Cardinals likely wouldn't be the top suitor in the Flaherty sweepstakes, but they could be a dark horse candidate. Either way, the Cardinals could make a run for a reunion and it would make a lot of sense.
More MLB: Cardinals Under Fire For Massive Trade Deadline Mistake