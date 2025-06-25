Cardinals Might Make Surprising Ryan Helsley Decision, New Report Suggests
The St. Louis Cardinals could make a trade deadline move that almost no one expects.
Contenders are scrambling to bolster their bullpens before July 31, and one of the premier targets in Major League Baseball is the Cardinals’ closer, Ryan Helsley.
However, the Cardinals may ultimately hold onto their bullpen anchor.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale recently shed light on the situation.
“The Cardinals resisted all offers for (Helsley) last winter, believing his trade value should only increase," Nightengale wrote.
"Well, he’s not pitching as well as a year ago when he saved 49 games with a 1.101 WHIP – going 3-0 with 14 saves and a 3.67 ERA and 1.444 WHIP – but considering that every contender is seeking late-inning relievers, the Cardinals were wise to hang onto him. He may not get traded if the Cardinals keep winning.”
Last season, Helsley was nearly untouchable, racking up 49 saves with a sparkling 1.101 WHIP, establishing himself as one of baseball’s elite closers. This year, his performance has dipped slightly, with a 3.67 ERA and a 1.444 WHIP through his first 14 saves. While these numbers are less dominant, they hardly diminish his value in a market desperate for reliable late-inning arms.
But St. Louis also has reason to keep Helsley. His presence could be the difference in a tight Wild Card race or a postseason series.
The Cardinals have been competitive, and a strong second half could solidify their playoff contention. Trading Helsley, a proven closer, would undermine their chances of securing crucial late-game leads. If the team continues its winning ways, as Nightengale suggests, the front office may opt to keep him, prioritizing a deep October run over future assets.
