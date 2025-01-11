Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Mock Trade Lands 24-Year-Old Ace For Nolan Arenado Package

The Cardinals should consider a deal like this

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
There have been rumblings that St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado may be open to more teams than initially expected.

There was chatter recently that if the Cardinals are going to trade Arenado, it would be to the Boston Red Sox or bust. That may not be the case, though. It also was reported that he is now more "open-minded" about a possible trade and the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners could now be options.

If this is the case, the Cardinals should get the Mariners on the phone as fast as possible and try to bring a young starting pitcher back to St. Louis.

Here is a hypothetical mock trade to send Arenado to the Mariners:

Cardinals receive: Right-handed pitcher Bryan Woo

Mariners receive: Third baseman Nolan Arenado, Left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, and $5 million

This is just a hypothetical deal. The Cardinals would give up a lot in the form of Arenado, Liberatore, and $5 million. Adding Liberatore to the mix would help entice the Mariners to give up a pitcher because they would get one back. Adding a piece of Liberatore's nature could also lower the amount of money that the Cardinals would need to pitch in.

Woo is just 24 years old and had a 2.89 ERA in 22 starts last year. He is someone with ace-upside and already has proven he can pitch at a very high level. He also won't be a free agent until 2030. This is the type of move that could be a win-win, although at a high price.

