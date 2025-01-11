Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Pegged As 'Good Fit' For $7.35 Million 34-Year-Old

Will the Cardinals make any big moves this offseason?

Jun 7, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A general view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat and Rawlings glove in the dugout during the fifth inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen needs a boost before Spring Training gets here,

St. Louis has said that it is looking to "reset" rather than rebuild so it wouldn't be shocking if the team at least is competitive in the National League Central. The Cardinals have a lot of talent throughout the roster despite all of the chatter this offseason about trimming payroll and making changes.

One of the team's strengths in 2024 was the bullpen and it still should be solid in 2025 although the team recently lost Andrew Kittredge. There are players out there in free agency who could help replace him and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer called St. Louis a "good fit" for eight-year veteran Paul Sewald.

"It isn't surprising that there hasn't been much buzz on Paul Sewald," Rymer said. "He had a rough one in Arizona in 2024, as he missed a chunk of the year with injuries and was unable to maintain as the Diamondbacks' closer. He's basically a reclamation project.

"He's a worthwhile one on account of how he fanned 12.2 batters per nine innings between 2021 and 2023, with a fastball that had a plus-24 run value despite modest velocity...Other Good Fits: St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners."

If the Cardinals are going to make an addition to the bullpen, Sewald seems like the type of fit. He made $7.35 million in 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Could the Cardinals go after him?

