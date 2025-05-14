Cardinals MVP Starting To Become Clear Thanks To Hot Streak
The St. Louis Cardinals are the hottest team in baseball right now and it's not a coincidence that one of their most important hitters has recently turned things around.
It was a slow start to the season for catcher-turned-first-baseman Willson Contreras, but that isn't the case any longer.
Through 18 games, Contreras was slashing .139/.195/.222 with one homer and seven RBIs. He looked lost at the plate at times, which was somewhat surprising because he was red-hot in Spring Training. In 16 games in Spring Training, he slashing .405/.511/.649 with two homers and six RBIs.
Things went ice cold for him quickly to kick off the 2025 season but that isn't the case any longer. Those first 18 games were rough, but since then he has slashed .358/.464/.593 with five homers, 16 RBIs, four doubles, and 12 runs scored over the team's next 23 games. It's been a tale of two seasons for Contreras so far and he's clearly a big reason why the Caridnals are riding a nine-game winning streak right now.
In the last nine games alone, Contreras has slashed .367/.486/.733 with three homers and 10 RBIs. As he goes, the Cardinals' offense as a whole goes. Right now, the Cardinals are 23-19 and in second place in the National League Central. It's not a coincidence that as he's heated up, so too have the Cardinals overall.
When Contreras is at his best, he's one of the top right-handed hitters in the National League. Right, now he looks like the Cardinals' Most Valuable Player.
