Cardinals No. 3 Prospect Helped Make History In Return
The St. Louis Cardinals have some significant arms down in the minors working their way towards the big leagues.
Michael McGreevy has been talked about at length this season and has shown what he can do in the big leagues. For as good as he has been, he is actually St. Louis' No. 10 prospect right now. There are actually two prospects ranked ahead of him in the system.
Quinn Matthews currently is the Cardinals' No. 2 prospect and is in Triple-A. Tink Hence is the team's No. 3 prospect and just returned to Double-A. He has had a rollercoaster of a season because he was forced to miss time early on with a right rib cage strain.
When he was ready to roll, the Cardinals sent him on a minor league rehab assignment. He made five appearances across the FCL, Class-A, and High-A before finally being brought back up to Double-A for his first start of the season with the Springfield Cardinals on Friday.
What a day it was. Hence pitched 4 1/3 innings against the Corpus Christi Hooks and didn't allow a base hit. He threw 66 pitches and was relieved. Although this is the case, the excitement didn't stop there. Zane Mills, Austin Love, and Sean Harney all pitched after Hence and combined to pitch the second no-hitter in Springfield history.
"Tink Hence, Zane Mills, Austin Love, (and) Sean Harney just combined for the second no-hitter in Springfield franchise history," the team announced.
Hence is another guy for St. Louis fans to be excited about. He's still working his way back, but one day he'll be up in St. Louis. MLB.com has his projected big league debut year being in 2025, but that seems a tad aggressive. The 2026 season seems more likely, but that is speculation.
More MLB: Cardinals Phenom Likely To Join St. Louis For Cubs Series