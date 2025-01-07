Cardinals' Nolan Arenado 'Could Soon' Land In AL East In Stunner
The St. Louis Cardinals have been trying to pull off a trade involving star third baseman Nolan Arenado and it sounds like a deal is becoming more realistic.
Things have quieted down lately involving Arenado. He used his no-trade clause to shut down a potential deal with the Houston Astros. Since then, there really hasn't been much traction about a possible deal. Some teams have been speculated as fits like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Dodgers, but there hasn't been much actual news.
That changed on Monday. MLB.com's John Denton reported that the eight-time All-Star would waive his no-trade clause for a trade to the Red Sox and he "could soon" call Fenway Park home.
"The Red Sox have emerged as a strong candidate to land Arenado via a trade from the Cardinals, a source told MLB.com in recent days. Boston could be close to pulling out of the sweepstakes for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who could potentially command a deal worth $200 million, per the source.
"Arenado, who is owed $74 million over the next three years, could soon be headed to Fenway Park, a right-handed hitter’s paradise and a place that could revitalize his power slump. The 33-year-old Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract and flexed it in December to block a potential deal to the Astros, has informed the Cardinals of his willingness to agree to a potential trade to the Red Sox, a source said."
A deal hasn't happened yet, but there does seem to be a lot of smoke about a possible deal. Keep an eye on Boston and St. Louis. The two completed a trade last year involving Tyler O'Neill. Could another be on the way?
