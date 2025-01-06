Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Gold Glove Winner Predicted To Sign With Blue Jays

Where will the former Cardinals Gold Glove winner sign?

Apr 27, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove in the dugout during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove in the dugout during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
There still are some very good players available in free agency.

Spring Training will kick off in a little over one month when pitches and catchers start to report to camp in February. Things have been surprisingly quiet across the league recently, but there are plenty of players out there in free agency who will help teams in 2025, although they haven't signed yet.

One player who still is available in free agency is former St. Louis Cardinals Gold Glove Award winner Harrison Bader. He spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets and had 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, and slashed .236/.284/.373 while playing solid defense.

Bader is a starting-caliber player and should find an opportunity at some point soon. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that he will end up landing an opportunity with the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Daulton Varsho is expected to start the season on the injured list as he continues to recover from rotator cuff surgery in September," Reuter said. "That creates a void in center field, and signing Harrison Bader to hold down the fort and then serve as the fourth outfielder makes sense. Defensive-minded Michael A. Taylor could also be a fit."

The Blue Jays have been linked to a multitude of players so far this offseason but haven't really done much yet. Toronto continuously has been linked to superstars like Corbin Burnes or Juan Soto, but missed on them. Bader is a significantly less expensive option that could help.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

