Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Has Shot At Something 'Special'
The St. Louis Cardinals found another way to win on Sunday and now has an impressive 30-23 record.
The Cardinals swept a talented Arizona Diamondbacks team and are just two games behind the Chicago Cubs in the standings now. There are just five teams in the National League with more wins than the Cardinals at this point and seven teams overall in Major League Baseball. This is a far cry off of what many thought the Cardinals would be this year.
There certainly were more people projecting St. Louis to be a last place team rather than being in the mix for a playoff spot. That's the case right now and the vibes have changed around the team. There's a lot of excitement each day. This team does all of the little things right -- starting with defense -- and has transformed right in front of fans' eyes.
St. Louis has shined and is making each game turn into must-see TV. The Cardinals seemingly do something great each day and it was Nolan Arenado who did so on Sunday. He made one of the best catches you're going to see from a third baseman.
After the game, Arenado opened up about the play and also shared that if he were to win the Gold Glove Award this year, it would be the "most special one," as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.
"It was pretty bad, and I was having trouble breathing there for a little while, so that was pretty tough," Arenado said. "I’ve never really felt that [kind of pain] before, and that was tough. But [the pain] went away, thank God...
"That would mean a lot and I would love to win it again," Arenado said. "It would probably be the most special one if I can get that (Gold Glove) back again."
The last time Arenado won the Gold Glove Award was in 2022. With all of the drama of the offseason and even speculation early on about trades, it must've been an interesting feeling to be in St. Louis to kick off the season. To not only just stay in town, but thrive while the organization takes a step forward would be pretty amazing. Arenado arguably is the top defensive third baseman in baseball history. To get hardware to show that off after such a tumultuous few years would be pretty great.
The Cardinals have the best defense in baseball and it starts with Arenado.
