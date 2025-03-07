Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Open To Joining 2 More NL Contenders: Report
There has been a lot made out of the future of St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
At this point, he's obviously still a member of the organization. It was a long offseason of trade rumors and although Opening Day is just a few weeks away, there still is chatter about the possibility of Arenado being moved. On the outside looking in, it doesn't really seem likely. The Cardinals have had months to get a deal done. But, nothing has gotten done aside from the one deal that was vetoed by Arenado with the Houston Astros.
It seems like the most likely option is going to be Arenado manning third base on Opening Day, but maybe St. Louis could surprise us. The superstar infielder initially shared a list of teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for and the list reportedly included the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and the Astros.
Now, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Friday that Arenado has added the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies to his list as well.
"Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract, added the Mets and Phillies to his original list of desired teams — which was the Yankees, Dodgers, Padres, Red Sox, and Astros — but the Mets never showed interest, and then re-signed Pete Alonso," Heyman said.
Maybe something could happen but a trade just doesn't seem likely right now.
