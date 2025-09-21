Nolan Arenado Exits Likely Final Cardinals Home Game To Ovation
The St. Louis Cardinals pulled off a classy move on Sunday afternoon.
St. Louis is playing its final game at Busch Stadium for the 2025 season. One thing that was somewhat surprising was the fact that Nolan Arenado wasn't in the lineup for potentially his final home game as a member of the Cardinals. By now, you've likely heard about all of the trade rumors and chatter around Arenado.
The second the 2025 season ends, the rumors are going to pick up once again. It seems more likely than not that he will be playing elsewhere when the 2026 season begins. If that does become the case, than Thursday will be his final game at home in St. Louis.
At the last second before the game began on Sunday, the Cardinals updated their lineup and put Arenado at third base. But, it was more ceremonial than anything else. Before the first pitch, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol came out and replaced Arenado so he could exit to a rowdy standing ovation.
The Cardinals had a classy gesture
Arenado certainly deserves all of the love from Cardinals fans that he can get. This is a superstar, Hall of Fame-level player who came over to the organization ahead of the 2021 season and since then has done nothing but deliver for the franchise. Even as the team's struggles have picked up over the last few years, he's someone who has still been a bright spot and also declined to be traded elsewhere. Players like Arenado don't come around all of the time.
Unfortunately, it does seem like his time with the Cardinals is going to come to an end this upcoming offseason. But, with a big rebuild coming, that isn't the worst thing. He can help to bring some sort of package back to St. Louis and hopefully get to finish his career by playing with a contender. The Cardinals likely won't fit that decscription in the very near future. He's someone who has given fans a lot to be happy about. It's nice they gave him some love back.
More MLB: Iván Herrera's Surgery Will Complicate Cardinals' 2026 Plans