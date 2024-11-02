Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Not Ruled Out For $130M Superstar In Possible Stunner

What's next for the Cardinals with the offseason about to really kick off?

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
There already has been a lot of reporting and speculation about the St. Louis Cardinals' plans for the offseason.

Each report that comes out seems to hint that St. Louis is going to tear down the roster and let seemingly every veteran on the roster leave either through free agency, or the trade market. The Cardinals have a lot of talent that could be of interest to other teams.

We should start to get answers as soon as next week. The offseason is here and will kick into an even higher gear on Monday, although it would be surprising if big moves got done that quickly.

St. Louis' biggest question is about first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. It has been reported consistently that he is going to leave the team. Goldschmidt spent the last six seasons with the Cardinals, but his $130 million contract is up and he will be a free agent.

Although it seems like he won't be back, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold said the door isn't closed on a reunion.

"The Cardinals have an exclusive window to negotiate with their free agents until they are eligible to sign with other teams starting Monday, though the Cardinals expect all six free agents to reach the open market," Goold said. "Awaiting interest to develop for Goldschmidt, the Cardinals have not completely ruled out a reunion with their first baseman, a club official said recently.

"But the Cardinals recognize there are obstacles to his return such as the offers he may get from contending teams or bids that eclipse what they are willing to offer."

It would be surprising to see Goldschmidt back, but the fact that the organization isn't ruling a move out should be a positive sign.

