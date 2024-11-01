Ex-Cardinals Star Urged To Sign $45M Deal With Guardians By Insider
One former St. Louis Cardinals star certainly will have a good winter.
Former Cardinals All-Star Michael Wacha spent the first seven years of his big league career with St. Louis but has bounced around over the last five years. He's spent time with the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and Kansas City Royals.
Although he hasn't stayed anywhere long, he really has figured things out over the last three years. Wacha hasn't had an ERA above 3.35 since 2021 and likely will land a multi-year deal in free agency this winter.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted that he will end up signing with the Cleveland Guardians on a three-year, $45 million deal.
"The Guardians are able to bring back ace Shane Bieber and also sign veteran righty Michael Wacha for three years and $45 million," Bowden said.
He put together a list of 25 predictions for the offseason and had Wacha and Bieber signing with Cleveland at No. 8. Wacha has developed into an extremely dependable veteran pitcher who could be a contender's very good No. 2 or No. 3 starter.
Cleveland has the talent to contend in 2025 but needs to bolster its rotation. A deal with Wacha certainly sounds plausible and could make a lot of sense. It's too early to know for sure where Wacha will sign, but this would be a good landing spot for him.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Star Predicted To Sign $68 Million Deal With Red Sox