Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Star Urged To Sign $45M Deal With Guardians By Insider

Where will the former Cardinals star sign this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

One former St. Louis Cardinals star certainly will have a good winter.

Former Cardinals All-Star Michael Wacha spent the first seven years of his big league career with St. Louis but has bounced around over the last five years. He's spent time with the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and Kansas City Royals.

Although he hasn't stayed anywhere long, he really has figured things out over the last three years. Wacha hasn't had an ERA above 3.35 since 2021 and likely will land a multi-year deal in free agency this winter.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted that he will end up signing with the Cleveland Guardians on a three-year, $45 million deal.

"The Guardians are able to bring back ace Shane Bieber and also sign veteran righty Michael Wacha for three years and $45 million," Bowden said.

He put together a list of 25 predictions for the offseason and had Wacha and Bieber signing with Cleveland at No. 8. Wacha has developed into an extremely dependable veteran pitcher who could be a contender's very good No. 2 or No. 3 starter.

Cleveland has the talent to contend in 2025 but needs to bolster its rotation. A deal with Wacha certainly sounds plausible and could make a lot of sense. It's too early to know for sure where Wacha will sign, but this would be a good landing spot for him.

More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Star Predicted To Sign $68 Million Deal With Red Sox

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News