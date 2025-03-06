Cardinals Not Ruling Out Free Agent Addition In 1 Area: Report
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't really done anything in free agency, could that change in the near future?
St. Louis certainly could afford to make a move and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported that the Cardinals "have not closed off the possibility" of adding a reliever in free agency.
"The Cardinals have not closed off the possibility of adding a veteran reliever to the bullpen, and they remain in touch with some free-agent options as March begins, multiple sources described," Goold said. "The Cardinals are the only team in the majors who have yet to sign a free-agent to a major-league deal since the end of this past season. They added depth via trade, waivers, and minor-league offers like the one signed by Nick Anderson.
"The former Rays’ high-leverage entered camp with a chance to be the veteran addition the Cardinals wanted to make, and he’s shown flashes. Anderson allowed four runs on three this and two walks in his inning Tuesday. The Cardinals were encouraged by the traits of his stuff – especially a four-seam fastball – but it did not translate to results."
There are still plenty of options available in free agency that could make some sense for the Cardinals. Two guys that come to mind surely are David Robertson and Keynan Middleton. Robertson is without a doubt the best reliever available still. Middleton spent the 2024 season with the Cardinals but missed the entire season.
