Ex-Cardinals $13 Million Fan-Favorite Eyeing 2025 Big League Return
The St. Louis Cardinals made a solid move ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball season signing former All-Star Kyle Gibson.
St. Louis obviously struggled in 2023. The Cardinals' pitching was rough and they traded away Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty ahead of the trade deadline. St. Louis needed to add pitching last year and it did so by signing Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Gibson.
The deal for Gray got the most buzz, but Gibson was a very solid signing. He had a 4.24 ERA for the Cardinals last year across 30 starts. Most importantly, though, he brought a level of dependability that the team desperately needed. Gibson threw 169 2/3 innings. Not counting the 2020-shortened campaign, he hasn't pitched below 160 innings in a season since 2017 when he had 158.
He's a guy who helped the Cardinals on the mound in a big way after landing a one-year, $13 million deal with a club option for 2025. When the 2024 season end, the Cardinals decided to turn down the club option as they looked to trim payroll.
Gibson is still available, but is still looking for an opportunity, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Free agent Kyle Gibson is throwing in simulated settings and still plans to pitch in 2025," Morosi said. "He’s reached 60 pitches over 3 innings while throwing live BP to college teams. Gibson, 37, has averaged around 180 innings per year over the last 4 seasons."
The Cardinals may not have room for him if they are trying to give young guys opportunities, but someone should give him a shot.
More MLB: Cardinals' $260 Million Star Gets Back-Breaking Update About Trade