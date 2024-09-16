Cardinals Officially Eliminated From Playoff Contention For Second Straight Season
The St. Louis Cardinals did everything they could to turn things around this season after finishing with 91 losses last year but sadly, their efforts weren't enough.
The Cardinals' final hopes of making the playoffs in 2024 ended Sunday after they were swept in a disappointing three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Following Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays, the Cardinals postseason chances reached 0.0%, according to FanGraphs's Major League Baseball playoff odds calculator.
With only 13 games left to play this season for the Cardinals, overcoming a seven-game deficit in the National League Wild Card race is impossible.
Heading into this past weekend's matchup against the Blue Jays, St. Louis' chances of making the postseason were slim-to-none but now it's official -- Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has led his team through two straight seasons of missing the playoffs.
St. Louis also has the chance to repeat another losing season, with the club sitting at a 74-75 record. A remaining schedule that includes a four-game series against the NL Central-rival Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants could force the Cardinals to finish under .500.
Now that the 11-time World Series champions have missed the playoff for a second consecutive season, perhaps Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. will be a man of his word and make significant managerial and front-office changes this winter to get the team back to playing the Cardinal Way.
