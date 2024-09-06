Inside The Cardinals

Pair Of Cardinals Legends Reportedly Could Replace Manager Oli Marmol, Per Insider

It might be time for a change in St. Louis

Nate Hagerty

Aug 12, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) argues with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater (85) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) argues with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater (85) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals seemed to know what they were doing when they extended manager Oli Marmol's contract through 2026 before this season started.

However, after heading for a possible second consecutive losing season, the Cardinals fan base has reached its boiling point with the young manager and many are calling for his termination.

After two straight seasons of disappointment, loyal and dedicated St. Louis fans deserve better. Perhaps two of the greatest Cardinals players of all time could lead the franchise back to playing the Cardinal Way.

"Two other obvious managerial candidates there: Cardinals icons Yadier Molina and perhaps even all-time great Albert Pujols," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday when discussing who St. Louis could appoint next after Marmol's reign ends.

Pujols and Molina were the faces of the Cardinals franchise for most of this century until both retired following the unforgettable 2022 season -- the last time St. Louis made the playoffs.

Their last season was also the only time Marmol led the Cardinals to the postseason across three seasons as manager (the third season still pending). However, it could be argued that the only reason St. Louis made it that year was how talented the roster was, implying it had nothing to do with managerial leadership.

This winter, Pujols will manage the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic and has already expressed his desire to become a manager in Major League Baseball someday.

Molina already has plenty of leadership experience after managing Puerto Rico in the Carribean Series last winter. The nine-time Gold Glove catcher has also expressed interest in big-league management.

With both legends looking for an access point to lead a major league club, perhaps now is the time for St. Louis president of baseball operations John Mozeliak to seize the opportunity and hire Pujols or Molina as the next Cardinals manager.

More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Among 'Best Trades' From Deadline; Did STL Make Mistake?

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News