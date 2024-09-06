Pair Of Cardinals Legends Reportedly Could Replace Manager Oli Marmol, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals seemed to know what they were doing when they extended manager Oli Marmol's contract through 2026 before this season started.
However, after heading for a possible second consecutive losing season, the Cardinals fan base has reached its boiling point with the young manager and many are calling for his termination.
After two straight seasons of disappointment, loyal and dedicated St. Louis fans deserve better. Perhaps two of the greatest Cardinals players of all time could lead the franchise back to playing the Cardinal Way.
"Two other obvious managerial candidates there: Cardinals icons Yadier Molina and perhaps even all-time great Albert Pujols," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday when discussing who St. Louis could appoint next after Marmol's reign ends.
Pujols and Molina were the faces of the Cardinals franchise for most of this century until both retired following the unforgettable 2022 season -- the last time St. Louis made the playoffs.
Their last season was also the only time Marmol led the Cardinals to the postseason across three seasons as manager (the third season still pending). However, it could be argued that the only reason St. Louis made it that year was how talented the roster was, implying it had nothing to do with managerial leadership.
This winter, Pujols will manage the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic and has already expressed his desire to become a manager in Major League Baseball someday.
Molina already has plenty of leadership experience after managing Puerto Rico in the Carribean Series last winter. The nine-time Gold Glove catcher has also expressed interest in big-league management.
With both legends looking for an access point to lead a major league club, perhaps now is the time for St. Louis president of baseball operations John Mozeliak to seize the opportunity and hire Pujols or Molina as the next Cardinals manager.
