Cardinals Offseason: 2 Reasons To Be Skeptical About 2026
It is a rough time to be a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, as it is likely going to be a couple of years before they can be considered true contenders again. They have begun their rebuild under Chaim Bloom, who took over for John Mozeliak after the 2025 season.
The team went 78-84 and missed the postseason for the third straight year, while also recording their second losing season in that time frame. Several players could be traded this coming offseason, which could lead to another rough season on the banks of the Mississippi River.
There are reasons to be optimistic, but it's going to take a while before the Cardinals find themselves back in the mix. Here are two reasons for fans to still be skeptical despite Bloom taking over for Mozeliak.
Sonny Gray Seems To Want Out
After the Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention on September 24, Sonny Gray was asked about his future. He has a full no-trade clause as part of his three-year, $75 million contract that was signed at the end of 2023.
After choosing to stay with St. Louis in 2025, Gray spoke in a different tone after the team was eliminating, expressing his desire to win and saying that he had an important decision to make.
All signs point to him being traded this offseason. But if he goes, the Cardinals pitching struggles will only get worse, as they won't have a true top-of-the-rotation starter, and even if they add in free agency, the potential additions likely won't have the same value is a starter like Gray.
Nolan Arenado Will Be Tough To Move
While Arenado's defense is elite and the Cardinals will miss that if he is traded, he is still going to be tough to move. They trade to trade him twice last offseason, but ultimately couldn't find any takers.
The eight-time All-Star posted a career-worst season at the plate, slashing just .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and a .666 OPS. In order to move him, the Cardinals would have to eat a significant portion of his remaining money, especially if they want to get a respectable return.
The Cardinals may once again be stuck with an aging Arenado, which won't help their chances of making improvements next year and will also block certain young players such as JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese.
We'll see if they can find any takers, but if not, they'll be stuck with a player far past his prime.
