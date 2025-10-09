Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Offseason: 2 Reasons To Be Skeptical About 2026

The Cardinals have a lot of work to do in the next few years to become a contender again.

Curt Bishop

Sep 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is a rough time to be a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, as it is likely going to be a couple of years before they can be considered true contenders again. They have begun their rebuild under Chaim Bloom, who took over for John Mozeliak after the 2025 season.

The team went 78-84 and missed the postseason for the third straight year, while also recording their second losing season in that time frame. Several players could be traded this coming offseason, which could lead to another rough season on the banks of the Mississippi River.

There are reasons to be optimistic, but it's going to take a while before the Cardinals find themselves back in the mix. Here are two reasons for fans to still be skeptical despite Bloom taking over for Mozeliak.

Sonny Gray Seems To Want Out

Cardinals
Sep 1, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

After the Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention on September 24, Sonny Gray was asked about his future. He has a full no-trade clause as part of his three-year, $75 million contract that was signed at the end of 2023.

After choosing to stay with St. Louis in 2025, Gray spoke in a different tone after the team was eliminating, expressing his desire to win and saying that he had an important decision to make.

All signs point to him being traded this offseason. But if he goes, the Cardinals pitching struggles will only get worse, as they won't have a true top-of-the-rotation starter, and even if they add in free agency, the potential additions likely won't have the same value is a starter like Gray.

Nolan Arenado Will Be Tough To Move

Cardinals
Sep 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) salutes the fans after he was ceremonially removed before the start of the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While Arenado's defense is elite and the Cardinals will miss that if he is traded, he is still going to be tough to move. They trade to trade him twice last offseason, but ultimately couldn't find any takers.

The eight-time All-Star posted a career-worst season at the plate, slashing just .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and a .666 OPS. In order to move him, the Cardinals would have to eat a significant portion of his remaining money, especially if they want to get a respectable return.

The Cardinals may once again be stuck with an aging Arenado, which won't help their chances of making improvements next year and will also block certain young players such as JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese.

We'll see if they can find any takers, but if not, they'll be stuck with a player far past his prime.

More MLB: Cardinals On The Rise: 3 Reasons To Be Excited About St. Louis Next Season

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News