Cardinals Offseason Trade? Talented Outfielder On Chopping Block
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't opt to do too much at the trade deadline, but that might not be the case in the offseason.
The Cardinals have a few big decisions to make when the season ends. They're transitioning leadership at the top, moving from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom as the team's president of baseball operations.
With a move like that, a lot could be different heading into next season.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently predicted the Cardinals would cut ties with outfielder Lars Nootbaar in the offseason after holding onto him at the trade deadline.
"Instead, he will enter the 2026 campaign with two years left on his contract, still in the prime of his career," Kline wrote. "This has not been Nootbaar's most productive season at the plate, but he's a talented all-around player — an above-average glove in the outfield with a penchant for hard contact to multiple areas of the field. Still under arbitration, he's not a financial burden either.
"The Cardinals roster, in the direction it's heading under Mozeliak and then under Bloom, will not reach its competitive apex before Nootbaar's contract expires. As such, expect St. Louis to reengage potentially interested teams next offseason as a whole new spate of outfield needs arise leaguewide."
Top prospect JJ Wetherholt is quickly surging up the minor leagues. He's bound to be big league ready as soon as this season, but it's almost a guarantee that he's starting at second base by opening day next year.
With that in mind, Brendan Donovan will need to move to the outfield. All of a sudden, Nootbaar has seen his playing time dwindle. Instead of letting him platoon or rot on the bench, the Cardinals could trade him for more reinforcements.
It's not guaranteed that they move him, but it would be the smartest thing to do if everything else goes to plan.
