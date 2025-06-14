Cardinals' Oli Marmol Explains Why 2025 Feels Different For St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of Major League Baseball's most surprising clubs in 2025.
After back-to-back disappointing years, including a 71-91 record in 2023 and a slight improvement to 83-79 in 2024, the organization has suddenly found its identity this season.
Leading this charge is a manager who, despite facing scrutiny in recent seasons, has found renewed joy in guiding this evolving squad. His recent comments shed light on why this year feels different for the Cards.
On the Foul Territory podcast on Friday, Oli Marmol expressed his enthusiasm for managing the 2025 Cardinals, saying, “We do have some young guys, (and) we got some veterans sprinkled in there, but it's a really good group that's coming together, man, and it's been fun to manage them. We’re running them out there. They’re playing hard. They’re playing the game the right way. So for those reasons, man, it’s been a lot more fun than the last couple of years. They’re starting to build something that could be fun to watch for several years. So that part I’m excited about.”
The Cardinals, sitting at 36-33 entering Friday, are third in the National League Central, 5.5 games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs.
While not dominating, St. Louis' play has been a stark contrast to the lackluster efforts of recent seasons. Marmol's ability to foster cohesion in 2025 has quieted critics.
While the Cardinals face a tough road to the playoffs, Marmol’s optimism about building “something fun to watch for several years” is music to Cardinals fans' ears.
