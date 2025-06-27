Cardinals’ Oli Marmol Gives Update On ‘Looming’ Michael McGreevy Decision
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol addressed the immediate future of one of the organization’s most promising young arms on Thursday.
With the 2025 season at its halfway mark, the Cardinals are still navigating a delicate balance between winning now and long-term development, particularly when it comes to their pitching depth.
The player in question has shown significant potential but remains in a limited role, shuttling between Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and the major leagues for spot starts.
According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the situation is reaching a critical juncture.
“Michael McGreevy ... not only represents the future of the rotation ... (he) is also one of the team’s best starting pitching options in the organization," Woo wrote on Thursday.
"Yet, the 2021 first-round pick remains confined to the minors, used only for spot starts when the schedule allows. After his most recent spot start against the (Chicago) Cubs on Tuesday, McGreevy has just two options remaining this season. Soon, the Cardinals will have to make a decision on where he’ll pitch the remainder of the season."
Woo also featured remarks from Marmol on McGreevy.
"‘We aren’t there yet,’ Marmol said, but acknowledged the decision is looming. ‘There’s a lot of baseball left, and you have to protect the one thing you know isn’t a strength, and that’s depth. I understand the urge to want to have him here, I get it. But there are other variables to consider.’”
With only two roster options left for McGreevy this season, each call-up and demotion carries weight.
McGreevy has impressed in his limited major-league appearances, posting a 2.70 ERA across three starts in 2025, including a strong five-inning outing against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, where he allowed just one earned run.
However, the Cardinals’ rotation is crowded with veterans like Sonny Gray, Miles Mikolas, and Erick Fedde, alongside younger starters like Andre Pallante and Matthew Liberatore.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Cardinals could reassess their roster, potentially creating a bigger role for McGreevy in the process.
Marmol will continue to manage the moving parts. So far in 2025, he's done so quite effectively.
More MLB: Cardinals Star 'Wouldn't Mind Joining Old Friends' On Yankees Via Trade