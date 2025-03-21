Cardinals Would Be Foolish To Demote Former First-Round Pick Before Opening Day
The St. Louis Cardinals are six days away from opening their 2025 season against the Minnesota Twins and must soon determine which youngsters will be demoted to the minors.
Several rising stars, such as Victor Scott II and Luken Baker, have impressed throughout this year's spring training, providing hope for the Cardinals as they prepare to be led by the club's youth-laden core and several remaining veterans.
After failing to trade several starting pitchers this offseason, the Cardinals have a logjam in the rotation that needs to be addressed. Whatever happens, St. Louis must provide a young right-handed pitcher with a chance to prove himself in the big leagues after dominating this spring.
Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy has sacrificed two earned runs on 10 hits including 12 strikeouts and zero walks in 16 2/3 innings pitched -- amassing an incredible 1.08 ERA with a .167 batting average against and a 0.60 WHIP for St. Louis this spring.
McGreevy quickly climbed his way through the Cardinals farm system after being selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by St. Louis (18th overall).
The 24-year-old logged a 3-0 record with a 1.96 ERA, 18-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .193 batting average against and a 0.78 WHIP in 23 innings pitched for the Cardinals last season after shining in his big-league debut against the Texas Rangers.
The 6' 4" starting pitcher's minor league track record isn't overly impressive but considering how well McGreevy performed throughout his four appearances with St. Louis last year and how well he's performed this spring, the Cardinals should consider utilizing a six-man rotation to make room for the young hurler to begin the 2025 season.
It's possible that St. Louis manager Oli Marmol would like to see McGreevy continue to develop in the organization's farm system. Promoting him too early could jeopardize his confidence but at some point, the Cardinals need to remove the training wheels and let the aspiring big-league starter prove his worth.
