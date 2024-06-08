Cardinals Outfielder Is 'Change Of Scenery' Candidate According To Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals could end up making a few subtractions around the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
St. Louis has a chance to become buyers ahead of the trade deadline if it can continue its recent stretch of play, but one young outfielder could be on the way out of town whether the Cardinals decide to buy or sell.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand put together a list of players that could use a "change of scenery" and mentioned Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson as an option.
"Carlson’s 2021 rookie season earned him a third-place finish in National League Rookie of the Year voting, but the 25-year-old has taken a step backward in each season since then," Carlson said. "He was having a great spring before a collision with Jordan Walker resulted in a left shoulder sprain, one that set him back significantly. In his first 24 games this season, Carlson went 6-for-47 (.128) with no home runs or RBIs and a .368 OPS. He’s also posted -1 OAA, regressing on the defensive side as well.
"The Cardinals have a number of outfielders seemingly ahead of Carlson on the depth chart (Brendan Donovan, Michael Siani, Lars Nootbaar, and Alec Burleson) and they’re hopeful that Walker will return to begin fulfilling his potential at some point. Carlson is earning $2.35 million this season and is under control for two more years, so perhaps a fresh start away from St. Louis would help him find his 2021 stroke."
Carlson has been mentioned as a trade candidate on numerous occasions over the last year and it sounds like a move could be a real possibility this year.
