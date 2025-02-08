Cardinals Owner Ranked In Top 10 Of MLB Despite Recent Struggles
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen on hard times in recent years. They lost 91 games in 2023 and finished in last place in the National League Central. And while they had a winning record in 2024, they missed the postseason for a second consecutive year.
Now, the franchise is in a rebuilding phase of sorts, and players such as Nolan Arenado may be on the way out soon.
However, when ranking the owners of all 30 teams in Major League Baseball, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer had nothing but good things to say about Bill DeWitt Jr., placing him at seventh among the 30 teams.
"In 29 seasons under DeWitt, the Cardinals are No. 4 in MLB in wins and have made the playoffs more often than not. And within the postseason, only two teams have St. Louis' 75 wins beat," Rymer wrote.
"This is an extraordinary track record, and even recent history only does so much to taint it. It wasn't long ago that the Cardinals made four straight postseasons between 2019 and 2022, and it speaks to the club's high floor that even an 83-win season in 2024 was a letdown."
While the Cardinals have had a lot of success under DeWitt, this is a ranking that most of their fans will disagree with. The Cardinals have not won a postseason series since 2019 when they beat the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.
Ownership has also decided to cut payroll this offseason, which isn't necessary, even with the team investing in player development.
The Cardinals are not the team they once were, and it all starts up at the top.
