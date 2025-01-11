Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Urged To Sign $6.5 Million Ex-Met To Replace Andrew Kittredge

What will the Cardinals do in free agency?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals had one of the best bullpens in baseball last year but it has taken a hit already this offseason.

There has been a lot of speculation that the Cardinals could cut ties with All-Star closer Ryan Helsley this offseason through a trade, but he remains on the roster. Hopefully, that remains the case by the time Spring Training gets here.

The Cardinals did lose a key piece of the bullpen in free agency with Andrew Kittredge signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

He logged a 2.80 ERA across 74 appearances last season with the Cardinals so the club is going to have to do a lot to replace him. FanSided's Thomas Gauvain made a list of potential "hometown" free agent fits for St. Louis and floated reliever Phil Maton as a fit.

"Phil Maton isn't from St. Louis, but he's definitely from Cardinal Nation," Gauvain said. "Maton was born in Paducah, Kentucky, a Cardinal fan hotbed. Maton also grew up in Chatham, Illinois, another area known to be full of Redbird supporters.

"Maton would be a higher-end acquisition compared to Ryne Stanek. He had a 3.66 ERA and a 4.26 FIP in 64 innings last year. Maton, 31, could be seeking a multi-year deal this offseason. Spotrac estimates Maton's value to be around $4 million, and that definitely fits the Cardinals' price range."

Maton made $6.5 million in 2024 while spending time with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets. He logged a 3.66 ERA overall in 71 appearances. He was at his best down the stretch with the Mets and he had a 2.51 ERA in 31 appearances with the Mets.

More MLB: Cardinals $260 Million All-Star Projected To Land With AL Powerhouse

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News