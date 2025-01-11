Cardinals Urged To Sign $6.5 Million Ex-Met To Replace Andrew Kittredge
The St. Louis Cardinals had one of the best bullpens in baseball last year but it has taken a hit already this offseason.
There has been a lot of speculation that the Cardinals could cut ties with All-Star closer Ryan Helsley this offseason through a trade, but he remains on the roster. Hopefully, that remains the case by the time Spring Training gets here.
The Cardinals did lose a key piece of the bullpen in free agency with Andrew Kittredge signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.
He logged a 2.80 ERA across 74 appearances last season with the Cardinals so the club is going to have to do a lot to replace him. FanSided's Thomas Gauvain made a list of potential "hometown" free agent fits for St. Louis and floated reliever Phil Maton as a fit.
"Phil Maton isn't from St. Louis, but he's definitely from Cardinal Nation," Gauvain said. "Maton was born in Paducah, Kentucky, a Cardinal fan hotbed. Maton also grew up in Chatham, Illinois, another area known to be full of Redbird supporters.
"Maton would be a higher-end acquisition compared to Ryne Stanek. He had a 3.66 ERA and a 4.26 FIP in 64 innings last year. Maton, 31, could be seeking a multi-year deal this offseason. Spotrac estimates Maton's value to be around $4 million, and that definitely fits the Cardinals' price range."
Maton made $6.5 million in 2024 while spending time with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets. He logged a 3.66 ERA overall in 71 appearances. He was at his best down the stretch with the Mets and he had a 2.51 ERA in 31 appearances with the Mets.
More MLB: Cardinals $260 Million All-Star Projected To Land With AL Powerhouse