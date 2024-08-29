Cardinals Phenom Actively 'Trying To Unlock' Power Potential With Latest Surge
The St. Louis Cardinals secured a much-needed win Thursday afternoon to split a four-game series against the National League-rival San Diego Padres.
The Cardinals offense came through when St. Louis ace Sonny Gray needed it the most. Gray pitched a gem -- logging one earned run on three hits, four strikeouts and zero walks in six innings pitched to help the club pull off a 4-1 victory over the Padres.
Although Gray was the show's star, another notable Cardinals player from Thursday's dominant performance revealed the secret behind his recent success in a must-see post-game interview.
"I (Masyn Winn) love taking my singles the other way, but I've definitely got some juice to the pull side so I'm trying to unlock that right now," the Cardinals shortstop told Bally Sports Midwest's Jim Hayes after going 2-for-5 at the plate with one RBI on two hits including a solo home run in Thursday's win against the Padres.
Winn has been on a tear at the plate lately -- logging a .314/.360/.514 slash line with 11 extra-base hits including five home runs, 10 RBIs and two stolen bases in 25 games played throughout Aug. for the Cardinals.
Some have been so impressed by the NL Rookie of the Year candidate's performance this season that they're already predicting Winn to be the next face of the Cardinals franchise.
The flamethrowing shortstop is quickly becoming a fan favorite, and his latest power surge should get fans excited about what's to come for Winn and the Cardinals.
More MLB: Cardinals Officially Part Ways With Veteran Slugger After Short Reunion Stint