Cardinals Superstar Reveals Why 2025 Opening Day Was Special

The Cardinals superstar had a big day on Thursday...

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals began the 2025 Major League Baseball season on Thursday and it was a fantastic start.

St. Louis really couldn't have asked for much more. The Cardinals earned a win, which is great in itself. Sonny Gray had a not-so-great Spring Training, but he was good on the mound on Thursday and earned the win. The Cardinals opted against making big trades this offseason and most of the guys who were in trade rumors had a big impact on the game in some capacity.

For example, Nolan Arenado shined in the contest. He was in rumors more than anyone else. He stuck around and was 2-for-4 in the game and clubbed his first home run of the season. He even got a curtain call from Cardinals fans.

After the game, he opened up about what the contest meant to him, as shared by KMOV's Tamar Sher.

"I took it all in," Arenado said. "I usually don't but today I did. The way they cheered for me meant a lot to me and got me motivated. I was just fortunate to give them something cheer about again also. I just want to thank them for that. It meant a lot to me and my family. It was a really cool day.

Arenado is someone who has done everything the team could've asked out of him. The offseason was odd but the team is fortunate that he is still in town.

