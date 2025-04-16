Cardinals Phenom Making Difficult Decision Seem Easy For St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals recently called up young infielder Thomas Saggese when Nolan Gorman went on the Injured List.
Saggese filled a need quickly for the Cardinals and has done nothing but hit since. The Cardinals' offense overall has been good, but Saggese has been one of the best overall offensive pieces for the team since making his season debut. He's appeared in nine games so far this season for the Cardinals and is slashing .455/.435/.636 after collecting two more base hits on Wednesday afternoon against the Houston Astros.
Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn is currently on the Injured List and should be back soon. With Winn's return imminent and Gorman healthy, it would've been an easy decision to send Saggese back to the minors but his performance is really going to make the club think twice about it.
The Cardinals don't have a ton of depth in the infield right now and seem to have a surplus of outfielders. It could make a lot of sense for the club to send an outfielder down to the minors and keep Saggese around if he continues to hit like this until Winn gets back.
When he first got called up, it seemed like it would be for a few days. But now he's doing everything possible to give himself an extended stay in St. Louis.
