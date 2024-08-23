Cardinals Phenom Mentioned Among Other Generational Talents For Prestigious Award
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few notable players who have regressed in their production this season and won't be winning more awards anytime soon.
For instance, five-time Silver Slugger recipients Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are hitting below a .800 OPS and neither has cracked 20 home runs in the season yet.
Although St. Louis was let down by its two biggest stars in 2024, a young infielder blew expectations and could be on pace to receive honorable recognition this offseason.
Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn ranked No. 5 in a list of the top candidates who have the potential to be nominated for National League Rookie of the Year, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
Those ahead of Winn on the list included Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes, San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill, Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio and Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga.
Winn is batting .278 with 37 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 44 RBIs and a .745 OPS in 118 games played for the Cardinals this season.
The 22-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut in Aug. 2023 after St. Louis had already been well out of playoff contention. Winn struggled at the plate in his first 37 games played last year but came back this season looking like a different hitter -- one with confidence and patience.
Not only has the former Cardinals' top prospect been a stronghold on defense with his once-in-a-lifetime throwing arm but he has also been arguably the most consistent hitter on offense all season.
Sadly, it wouldn't be shocking to see Winn passed over for ROTY, as all four players ahead of him on Bowden's list are generational talents having monstrous seasons. The Cardinals' rising star deserves recognition for his efforts this season, regardless of whether he wins the award.
