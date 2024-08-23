Cardinals Veteran Hurler's Future With Club Reportedly 'Far From Certain'
The St. Louis Cardinals have uncertain offseason plans looming over their heads while the club looks to regain lost ground in the National League Wild Card race.
Depending on how the rest of this season pans out for the Cardinals, they could be looking at having to make some difficult decisions this upcoming winter.
One of those decisions will be whether Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak picks up a veteran hurler's club option or chooses a different route.
"Even with his (Lance Lynn) reasonable salary, it’s far from certain that the Cardinals will pick up the option," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Thursday when discussing notable players around the league who have club options for 2025.
Lynn has posted a 6-4 record with a 4.06 ERA, 97-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 106 1/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
The 37-year-old was acquired last winter -- alongside right-handed pitchers Kyle Gibson and Sonny Gray -- after Mozeliak decided it would be best to retool the depleted rotation with an arsenal of veterans. Gibson was also signed to a deal with a club option for 2025 and his future with St. Louis could also be uncertain.
It's too early to accurately predict Lynn's future with St. Louis. Whether the Cardinals make the postseason or not this year will likely dictate where he ends up in 2025. The RHP has pitched well in his No. 13 season and it should be interesting to see where he ends up.
