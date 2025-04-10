Cardinals Phenom Racks Up First Breakout Game Of Season
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot to be excited about in the minors right now.
St. Louis has exciting, young guys on the big league roster right now like Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, Iván Herrera, Masyn Winn, and Thomas Saggese to name a few. There is some more serious talent in the minors who hopefully will eventually get up to St. Louis.
Although the perception around the Cardinals hasn't been great, there is some serious talent here right now that will be worth building around. Another guy who has excited the Cardinals' fanbase already is top prospect JJ Wetherholt.
He was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and currently is ranked as the team's top prospect. He made his professional debut in 2024 with the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals and slashed .295/.405/.400 with two home runs and 20 RBIs in 29 games.
Wetherholt had a positive run with the major leaguers in Spring Training and is beginning the season in the minors with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. It's been a slower start to the season for him, but he had his first breakout game of the season on Wednesday night collecting three base hits, including a double and three RBIs, as shared by MiLB.com's Jason Schwartz.
"The Springfield Cardinals (4-1) rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth to come back and beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-4), 10-9, on Wednesday night at Hodgetown. Carlos Linarez delivered the game-tying single and Chase Davis drove home the go-ahead run with a sac fly," Schwartz said. "JJ Wetherholt tallied his first Double-A hits and drove in his first runs of the season, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs."
He's someone worth getting excited about. If all goes well this season, maybe we could see him get promoted to Triple-A at some point. Then after that, who knows what will happen. That all comes down to the way he plays and the Cardinals' roster at the big league level.
More MLB: Cardinals All-Star Called 'Gettable' Trade Candidate For Red Sox