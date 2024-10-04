Cardinals Star Hurler Reportedly Could Land $100 Million Contract This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals will likely subtract significant contracts from payroll this winter but who could be on the trade block has yet to be determined.
Key players such as ace Sonny Gray and three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras might not fit in the Cardinals' budget going forward, so they may be traded this winter.
Although the Cardinals would love to retain their dominant bullpen from 2024, the club's top reliever is projected to land a significant pay raise this winter and St. Louis might not be willing to match.
"Of that group, (Ryan) Helsley would likely carry the most value," Belleville News-Demorcrat's Jeff Jones wrote Friday when discussing St. Louis' potential trade pieces for this winter. "Given the aversion most teams have to long-term commitments to relievers, acquiring the major league leader in saves on an arbitration salary and coming off of far and away the best season of his career would be a tempting proposition."
With the Cardinals looking to reduce payroll, it might be challenging to meet Helsley's price tag as he enters his final year of arbitration. He's expected to receive the payday of his life and it's unknown whether St. Louis is willing to do whatever it takes to retain the closing pitcher.
"So too would the comparables he would draw in free agency," Jones continued. "Josh Hader received five years and $95 million from the (Houston) Astros last winter, and Edwin Díaz received a guaranteed five years and $102 million from the (New York) Mets in November of 2022, including an opt-out after 2025. Those are significant price tags, and they represent the end of the market in which Helsley’s representation will likely position him; talent acquisition cost for teams may be easier to assume than the raw dollar figures."
Despite setting records and having the best season of his career in 2024, baseball is a business and re-signing Helsley might not be in the Cardinals' best interest, financially speaking. As Jones highlighted, signing relievers to long-term deals is risky, especially for a flamethrower such as Helsley.
