Cardinals Podcast Outlines How Chaim Bloom Can Improve Team's Future
The St. Louis Cardinals are undergoing some major changes this offseason. For the first time since 2007, John Mozeliak will not be at the helm of baseball operations. Instead, that role will be given to Chaim Bloom, as Mozeliak officially retires after over 30 years in the Cardinals organization. Things need to change in St. Louis for the Cardinals to get back to contention. 2026 will likely not be the year they find themselves in the World Series conversation.
Fans are certainly looking forward to change and believe that Bloom can bring about some positive changes in the organization. He helped put together the Boston Red Sox farm system, which is now one of the top farm systems in Major League Baseball. He also helped pioneer what is known as "The Rays Way" with the Tampa Bay Rays.
On the "Dealin' The Cards" podcast, Sandy McMillan discussed how Bloom can improve the Cardinals and potentially even put fans minds at ease.
Cardinals Podcast Discusses Chaim Bloom's Impact On 2026
"There are specific criticisms, and some of them are fair. It does get old hearing Mo in interviews just talk about patience over and over," McMillan said. "If those are things that Bloom is going to be better at than Mo is, he's going to be able to communicate his vision in a more appealing, or a way that helps fans feel like they're in it. I think the contrast to Mo and also just how he's going to fit the organization, those are great things I'm really exciting about."
Fans have grown tired of Mozeliak in recent years and rightfully feel as though he has fallen down on the job. Communication has been an issue with the Cardinals front office in the latter years of Mozeliak's tenure.
That is certainly an area where Bloom can improve. It can help improve the relationship with fans, but also improve the team, as fans could have a clearer concept of what is going on behind the scenes, with less being left to the imagination.
While the Cardinals won't contend in 2026, there are ways they can be better than they were in 2025, and it all starts with the changes that Bloom could implement along the way.
It will certainly be interesting to see how Bloom attacks the offseason and what he'll do to change the direction for the Cardinals.
More MLB: Cardinals Urged Against $30 Million Offseason Decision