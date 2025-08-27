Cardinals Urged Against $30 Million Offseason Decision
With a new front office about to take over the St. Louis Cardinals, it's fair to wonder who will actually be a part of the organization moving forward into the 2026 season.
There are a few guys who seemingly are guaranteed to still be around. Masyn Winn, for example, is someone who would be an absolute shock to be elsewhere when the 2026 season kicks off. Michael McGreevy is another guy. Willson Contreras has a no-trade clause and has consistently said he doesn't want to leave the organization. Victor Scott II is a pretty safe bet and there are others, of course.
A guy who has already been widely discussed as someone who could be elsewhere is starting pitcher Sonny Gray. His name has been thrown around in trade rumors since last offseason, but he also has a no-trade clause. Gray made it clear that he wanted to stay, but the topic has been brought up once again with the offseason kicking off in just a few weeks.
It's a tough topic in large part because we don't know what Chaim Bloom's vision for the roster is. But, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch made the case for St. Louis to keep Gray.
Should the Cardinals try to keep Sonny Gray?
"Cardinals. If getting a better chance at a postseason run matters enough that Gray would consider accepting a trade, then it’s surely worth consideration," Worthy said. "However, that doesn’t mean it’s something the Cardinals must do. Gray has one year and a club option remaining on his current contract. He’s slated to make $35 million next season, and the buyout for the club option year is an additional $5 million. If exercised, the club option for 2027 will pay Gray $30 million for the final year of the deal.
"Gray’s presence alone won’t keep the Cardinals in playoff contention next season. Though his departure from the rotation will not have a negligible impact. Heading into Monday, the Cardinals’ record in Gray’s starts dating back to last season was 36-18. Meanwhile, the team’s overall record since the start of the 2024 season was just one game above .500 at 147-146."
Should the Cardinals try to trade Gray away or roll the dice for another season together?
