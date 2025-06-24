Cardinals Predicted To Add Superstar Prospect In Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few key decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline. They need to figure out what to do with talented veterans like Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley. Both make sense as trade chips, but it's hard to imagine Arenado being dealt at this point. Helsley, on the other hand, seems like a surefire name to be involved in a deal ahead of the deadline.
But could the Cardinals trade both stars in one deal?
The Athletic's Jim Bowden shockingly predicted the Cardinals would package Arenado and Helsley together in a trade to acquire superstar prospect Kevin McGonigle from the Detroit Tigers.
"The only reason the Tigers would consider making this deal is if they felt Arenado would be a difference-maker at third base, both offensively and defensively," Bowden wrote. "More importantly, they’d add Helsley, an impact closer to go along with high-leverage relievers Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle — a strong trio, especially in the playoffs.
"The Cardinals have stuck in the wild-card race, but this would be a deal for the future. They would acquire McGonigle, an elite prospect who can flat-out hit and can play any infield position. The 20-year-old is clearly one of Detroit’s top-three prospects. The Cardinals could play McGonigle at second base or third base long term, wherever they feel he fits best."
McGonigle is one of the best prospects in baseball. If the Cardinals can find a way to snag him from the Tigers, they need to do so, no matter how much it takes in return.
But Arenado hasn't shown a willingness to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to the Tigers. However, if he does, this would make a lot more sense.
Helsley would be a huge addition to Detroit's roster. The Tigers need another high-leverage arm at the backend of games. Arenado would plug the biggest hole on offense at the hot corner, too.
It would be a shocking trade, but it's not necessarily out of the picture.
