Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With $15 Million Hurler In Yankees Trade
How will the St. Louis Cardinals approach the Major League Baseball trade deadline?
With a 36-34 record entering Saturday, the Cards are very much in the postseason conversation but still face tough decisions about their buy/sell status.
One of St. Louis' arms, if made available, could spark a blockbuster deal with the New York Yankees, but would the Cardinals consider it?
FanSided’s Zach Pressnell recently outlined a potential trade scenario that has gained traction among analysts.
Pressnell wrote, “The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a tough spot this season. Whether they buy or sell at the deadline, they’re likely to part ways with Erick Fedde in a trade, especially if they can add a big-league hitter in his place. The Yankees could be the perfect landing spot for Fedde for a few reasons."
"The Bronx Bombers need a consistent starter and Fedde would give them that for an affordable prospect return," Pressnell continued.
"Fedde’s contract expires at the end of the season, so it wouldn’t tie the Yankees into a long-term situation. In a deal for Fedde, the Cardinals would likely look to target (Everson Pereira) ... Adding Pereira would be a massive addition for St. Louis’ farm system. It would give the Cardinals another powerful option beside Jordan Walker in the outfield.”
The Cardinals acquired Fedde from the Chicago White Sox in July 2024, and he’s delivered solid results. Fedde owns a 3.65 ERA across 14 starts in 2025, with a standout complete-game shutout against the Washington Nationals on May 9, striking out eight. His $7.5 million salary for 2025, the final year of his contract, makes him an attractive rental for contenders like the Yankees, who are grappling with rotation injuries.
Gerrit Cole’s elbow soreness and Luis Gil’s lat injury have left New York’s pitching staff thin, and Fedde’s durability—he hasn’t missed a start in 2025—could stabilize their rotation for a postseason push.
For the Cardinals, trading Fedde would mean accepting that their future is brighter than their present. Despite their surprising success in 2025, the Cards lack the depth necessary for a deep playoff run in a loaded National League. As Pressnell noted, Pereira would bolster St. Louis’ outfield corps moving forward.
This trade could be a win-win.
More MLB: Cardinals' Oli Marmol Explains Why 2025 Feels Different For St. Louis