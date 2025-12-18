Brendan Donovan's Fate With Cardinals Seems All But Certain

The rumors around St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan continue to grow and grow, although a deal hasn’t gotten done yet, as of writing.

That doesn’t mean that one won’t, though. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand said on Wednesday that the Cardinals' All-Star is a "near-lock" to be traded.

"The free-agent second-base market isn’t deep – Luis Arraez has drawn interest from up to a half-dozen teams, some of which are looking at him at either first or second base – but the trade market offers a number of alternatives at second," Feinsand wrote. "Brendan Donovan is a near lock to be traded, while Brandon Lowe continues to be a staple of the rumor mill. Then there’s Ketel Marte, who has become one of the most popular trade candidates in the league during the past two weeks."

The Cardinals have to make a decision

On Thursday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal weighed in on all of the Cardinals' potential trade candidates and listed the Seattle Mariners as a favorite for Donovan.

"The most active seller in the trade market, the St. Louis Cardinals, continue to discuss a wide range of players, including infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan, outfielder Lars Nootbaar, first baseman Willson Contreras, third baseman Nolan Arenado and lefty reliever Jo Jo Romero," Rosenthal wrote. "As reported previously by The Athletic, the Seattle Mariners are a favorite for Donovan and the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams interested in Nootbaar."

Katie Woo of The Athletic reported on Dec. 13 that the Mariners and the San Francisco Giants are viewed as the front-runners for Donovan.

Much has been said throughout the offseason about Donovan. But what should the Cardinals do? What makes Donovan stand out right now is the fact that he's not just an elite second baseman. You can plug Donovan in comfortably at an infield position and either corner outfield spot.

If a team acquires him, they would get two full seasons of control of an All-Star-level player, which is extremely valuable in itself. Add in the fact that he can play all over the place, and that should lead to a massive return. St. Louis has been chasing pitching throughout the offseason, which led to the club getting Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke from the Boston Red Sox and signing Dustin May. It has been reported that the Cardinals want two high-end prospects for Donovan. If the Cardinals can get someone who projects to be a top-of-rotation arm and another prospect with upside, the club should get a deal done.

They also should get a deal done quickly before the the market dries up and other infielders, like Ketel Marte start getting moved.

Donovan is great, but the Cardinals have players who can play the spots he does. Top prospect JJ Wetherholt could play second base or third base. Nolan Gorman can play either position as well. The Cardinals have plenty of outfield depth. Losing Donovan would hurt, but if you can get two long-term pieces, you make the move.

