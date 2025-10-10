Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With 3-Time All-Star Via Trade To Giants

How should the Cards manage this situation?

Jackson Roberts

Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
For the St. Louis Cardinals, this offseason is a critical time to hit the reset button.

Ideally, the Cardinals won't need to undertake a full-scale rebuild. But it's unlikely they'll be in playoff contention next season, and there are a couple of aging All-Stars on the roster who don't seem to fit the team's timeline at the moment.

Those All-Stars are Sonny Gray (one year left on his contract) and Nolan Arenado (two years left). But while the latter has been in consistent decline and may be difficult to move, the Cardinals may have a chance to get something of value for Gray.

Is Gray a fit for Giants?

Sonny Gray
Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut predicted that Gray would be traded to the San Francisco Giants, who clearly have designs on contending next season after adding $255 million to their long-term payroll in the form of Rafael Devers in a midseason trade.

"The San Francisco Giants need to acquire pitching this winter, but the top arms could be out of their price range after taking on the entirety of the Rafael Devers contract," Johnson wrote. "Instead, Buster Posey can pivot to acquiring a dependable starter from a team who is willing to eat a portion of the contract.

"That would be the rebuilding St. Louis Cardinals, who have already signaled a willingness to cover some of the $65 million (including a $5 million buyout in 2028) that Sonny Gray is owed over the next two seasons. Gray would move to a team in a pitchers’ ballpark, joining a rotation where he can slot in between Logan Webb and Robbie Ray."

The Cardinals wouldn't be able to snag top prospect Bryce Eldridge from San Francisco, but if they could get out from under most or all of Gray's money and add a couple of mid-tier prospects, they'd have to feel fortunate.

Gray's Cardinals tenure hasn't worked out the way either side was hoping. But boths sides could come out happy if the player winds up in a playoff race, and the team improves its future outlook.

