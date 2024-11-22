Cardinals Predicted To Dump $75M Star In Blockbuster With Red Sox
The St. Louis Cardinals have a bright future no matter what happens in 2025.
Chaim Bloom is taking over as the team's president of baseball operations after the season and he clearly did a good job with the Boston Red Sox. He wasn't there long enough to see the success of his work, but he turned what was a bad farm system into one of the best in baseball. Some of the team's top prospects are about to make it to the big leagues as well.
Boston's future is bright in large part due to Bloom's work. He's working on fixing the Cardinals' farm system as well which should be a positive sign. Things may sting in the short term, but soon enough the Cardinals will be back in contention.
It wouldn't be shocking to see some trades happen this winter and one player who has been brought up is ace Sonny Gray. He has a no-trade clause and has indicated that he would like to stay, but if things change, FanSided's Zach Pressnell predicted that he will end up with the Red Sox in a trade.
"But sadly for Boston, they're going to be too busy chasing Corbin Burnes and Juan Soto to land (Max Fried)," Pressnell said. "Fried is likely to be the first pitcher signed off the market because he's not represented by agent Scott Boras. Most of the other top arms are represented by Boras, who's notorious for dragging negotiations out to get every dollar he can. Because of this, Boston won't commit the money to Fried while still negotiating for Soto and Burnes.
"Instead, Boston will settle for a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for their ace Sonny Gray. Gray has a no-trade clause, so this would need to be OK'd by him first, but I'd assume he would be more than happy to head to a winning ball club. Boston could deal a few prospects away and bring Gray in as a backup plan for Fried."
If the Cardinals can deal Gray, Boston would be the perfect team to target. The Red Sox's farm system is great and Bloom has familiarity with it because he helped build it.
