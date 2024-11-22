Cardinals-Mets Blockbuster Involving $260M Star Could Expedite Rebuild
The New York Mets likely will be one of the most active teams in baseball this winter.
Whether it is in free agency or in the trade market, the Mets can't really be ruled out for anyone. The Mets' payroll significantly dropped once the 2024 season ended so the Mets have much more room to work with. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the Mets also have more money than anyone to spend thanks to Steve Cohen.
The Mets have been linked to multiple high-priced free agents. The most prominent have been Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes but others have been brought up as well. New York has an internal star to worry about as well in Pete Alonso. If the Mets were to sign a big-name star like Soto or even Burnes, it may be tough to also hand Alonso a mega deal.
There was some speculation earlier in the offseason that if Alonso were to leave, the Mets could move Mark Vientos to first base and pursue help for third base. If that were to become a reality, that's where the St. Louis Cardinals could come into play.
St. Louis has third baseman Nolan Arenado under contract for three more seasons at a much more affordable rate than someone like Alex Bregman, but he could put up similar numbers. Because of this, the two sides could be intriguing trade partners.
The Cardinals are looking to build up the farm system and the Mets have some top-tier prospects after trading away a few superstars over the last few years. A trade starting with one of Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, or Ronny Mauricio, plus maybe Brett Baty could be an intriguing start to a trade conversation.
If the Cardinals were to provide some cash as well, it would just help bring back even better prospects. This is just a hypothetical, but if Alonso were to leave this winter, it could make sense.
More MLB: Nationals $13 Million Hurler Worth Flier For Cardinals With 2.03 ERA